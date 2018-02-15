Former Chesterfield PTA treasurer is now a fugitive

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield woman and former PTA treasurer is now a fugitive after skipping her court date.

Jessica L. Yeakey, a former Elizabeth Scott Elementary School PTA treasurer, was charged in March 2017 with allegedly embezzling $2,800 from the PTA. 8News reported on Jessica Yeakey and her charges last April.

Yeakey was originally scheduled to appear in court last April. Chesterfield prosecutor Robert J. Fierro Jr. has confirmed that Yeakey missed her Jan. 25 court date and is now a fugitive of Chesterfield County. It is not known at this time if Yeakey has a lawyer.

