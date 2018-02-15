Florida sixth-grader arrested for threatening to shoot up school in note

DAVIE, Fla. (WRIC) — A sixth-grade student in Florida was arrested Thursday for threatening to shoot up a school, authorities said.

8News affiliate Local 10 reports that the 11-year-old girl placed a handwritten note under the desk of the assistant principal’s door that read: “I will bring a gun to school to kill all of you ugly a** kids and teachers b****. I will bring the gun Feb. 16, 18. BE prepared b****!”

Authorities said surveillance video shows the student placing the note under the door. The student also provided a written confession, according to Local 10, in which she explained that another student ordered her to put the note under the assistant principal office’s door or she would get her friend to fight her.

The student was taken into custody.

The arrest comes one day after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz was arrested in connection with a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.