FBI may have missed warning signs in Florida high school shooting

PARKLAND, FL. (WRIC) – The FBI may have missed warning signs from the accused shooter at a Florida high school.

A YouTube blogger tipped off the FBI about a disturbing comment from a user with the same name as the suspect.

Ben Bennight who runs his own YouTube channel BenTheBondsman, told the FBI he received a threat on one of his videos posted in September 2017 from a user with the name ‘Nikolas Cruz.’

The comment read “I’m going to be a professional school shooter.”

“Why would someone post something like that?” Bennight said. “That’s pretty disturbing and I need to let somebody know so they can look into this guy.”

Bennight said FBI agents showed up the next day after reporting the threat to the field office in Jackson, Miss.

Agents said they were unable to identify the person who made the comment or the location that the comment came from.

“People make comments, they make inflammatory comments on a regular basis and you can’t lock everybody away that makes an inflammatory comment,” Bennight said.

Bennight said he’s confident he made the correct decision in tipping off investigators.

“I’d absolutely do it again and I’m still not sure that there was anything the FBI could have done with the information provided, it was very limited information,” Bennight said.

Investigators have charged the suspect Nikolas Cruz with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.