Experts judge Trash or Treasure in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — If you can’t make it to the PBS Antiques Roadshow you may want to visit the Chesterfield Historical Society’s, Trash or Treasure? The Annual Antiques Evaluation. Experts from all fields of antiques will offer oral evaluations of the value of items you’d find while cleaning out the attic. In some cases, an evaluation can even be made from a detailed picture of an item.

Experts in documents, sheet music, postcards, magazines, posters, and maps will be there. Judge your dolls, toys, models, die cast, trading cards, sports memorabilia, clocks and watches. Decorative and fine arts will also be reviewed, including furniture, glass, silver and china. It’s a great chance to learn the value of stamps or currency, minerals, geodes, fossils, military collectibles, photos or daguerreotypes, glassware, or vintage store advertisements, or signs.

Trash or Treasure The Annual Antiques Evaluation takes place on Saturday, March 24, at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m..

The cost is $10 per item or $25 for three items.

Proceeds benefit the Chesterfield Historical Society. To volunteer or for more information visit http://www.chesterfieldhistory.com

