Authorities: Suspect in custody after shooting at Walmart in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect is in custody following a shooting Thursday morning at a Walmart in York County.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that deputies had responded to the Tabb area Walmart.

WAVY’s Aesia Toliver reports the shooting happened in the Walmart parking lot. The victim in the shooting — a female — was taken to the hospital, but her the extent of her injuries were unknown.

