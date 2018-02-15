Argument leaves one person in the hospital, another on the run

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a man was shot during an argument in Hopewell Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of S. 8th Street, in the Thomas Rolfe Court housing complex. The victim, whose name will not be identified at this time, is a 31-year-old man, according to police. The shooting is believed to be the result of a domestic argument.

The victim has been transported with non-life threatening injuries to the Southside Regional Medical Center for further treatment. The suspect is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.