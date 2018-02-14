Virginia Walmart evacuated after suspicious package delivered to nearby bank

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Campbell County are investigating a suspicious package that was delivered to a local bank Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1:15 p.m., the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office received a call that the Woodforest National Bank — located in the parking lot of the Altavista Walmart — had received a suspicious package from a mail delivery service containing a white, powdery substance.

As a precautionary measure, the Walmart and bank have been evacuated while authorities conduct their investigation. The public is advised to stay away from the area.

Altavista Police, local fire departments and a Virginia State Polize HAZMAT team are on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.