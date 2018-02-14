Virginia Historical Society changes name to Virginia Museum of History and Culture

RICHMOND, Va. — (WRIC) The Virginia Historical Society, one of VIrginia’s oldest cultural institutions, will now be known as the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.

The Historical Society was established in 1831. In a statement, President and CEO Jamie Bosket writes, “…we are ready for meaningful change and progress—to do more and be more for the people of Virginia and beyond. We believe that our new museum name will encourage visitation, be more welcoming, and better articulate our chief purpose.”

The new name will be officially announced at a WWI Centennial Gala.

The Virginia Museum of History and Culture houses a collection of more than 9 million items and serves as the state history museum. It displays permanent and special exhibitions as well as a portfolio of public programs.

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is located at 428 North Boulevard in Richmond. Hours are Monday – Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. for the galleries and museum shop, Monday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. for the library.

For more information visit VirginiaHistory.org

