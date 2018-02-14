UPDATE: Senior alert canceled after missing Virginia man found safe

UPDATE: Curtis Grover Tucker has been located and reunited with family members, according to Danville Police.

———————-

DANVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police issued a senior alert Wednesday for a Danville man believed to be in danger.

VSP says Curtis Grover Tuck, 81, was last seen on Feb. 13 at his home on Cumberland Drive in Danville.

The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, VSP says.

Tuck is described as 6’1″, weighing 175 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing a plaid long sleeve shirt and blue corduroy pants.

He’s also believed to be driving a blue 1995 Chevrolet Silverado Pick-up, with a Virginia license place of YBX4334.

If you’ve seen Tuck, please contact the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.