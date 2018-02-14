Suspects get away with several expensive items from area Lowes

PRINCE GEORGE CO., Va. (WRIC) — Prince George County police looking for the people who stole several items from an area Lowes.

It happened back on Dec. 17 at the store on Waterside Drive. The suspect got away with a 5×8 trailer, John Deere zero turn lawnmower, Troy-Bit gas powered wood chipper, and a D&R wood chipper/shredder from the parking lot.

Two suspects appear to be driving a gold or tan colored SUV, possibly an older model Chevy TrailBlazer. The SUV appears to not have a front license plate.

Police ask that if you have any information on the vehicle in the photo to give them a call, 804-733-2773.

Crime Solvers will pay cash rewards up to $1,000.00 for information that is of value to police and leads to an arrest in this crime.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.