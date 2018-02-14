Study: Chocolate can be good for your health

(KRON/CNN) — Here’s some good news on Valentine’s Day. It turns out, chocolate is good for you.

One study says a little as a quarter of an ounce of chocolate a day may keep the heart doctor away — dark chocolate that is.

The German Institute of Human Nutrition says it could lower the risk of experiencing a heart attack or stroke.

As reported on Dine and Dish with Vicki Liviakis, another study says chocolate can help improve a person’s mood.

It is also a good antioxidant and helps with inflammation — but remember, moderation is key.

