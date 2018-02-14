Student charged with raping classmate at Manchester High School

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are investigating an alleged rape that occurred at Manchester High School last month.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. on January 29 but wasn’t reported until February 7. The suspect, a juvenile male student, was served a juvenile petition charging him with rape three days later.

Police said the alleged incident happened inside a room at the school after school hours.

The names of the two students — who are known to one another — will not be released because of their age and the incident happened after school hours.

The male student facing charges was released to his parents and will appear in juvenile court on February 27.

