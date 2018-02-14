Pucker up with a pooch at Richmond SPCA’s Valentine’s Day dog kissing booth

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Valentine’s Day, the Richmond SPCA is holding a dog kissing booth.

You can bring your own pup or pucker up to one of the SPCA’s dogs and make a donation. Coffee, hot chocolate and treats will also be available for purchase from Espresso A Go Go Catering.

The kissing booth is to raise money for the mission of the Richmond SPCA, a nonprofit that cares for thousands of dogs and cats each year.

The event will take place at the Richmond SPCA, located at 2519 Hermitage Road, from noon to 7 p.m.

