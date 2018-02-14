Police: Several cars broken into in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Police are warning residents in Chesterfield County after several recent car break-ins.
Police say overnight on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13, several unlocked cars in the Misty Glen and Clay Pointe subdivision were broken into.
The cars were rummaged through. The suspects got away with a wallet, purse, and personal documents.
There are also reports of an attempted car break-in overnight Feb. 11 into Feb. 12 on Cover Ridge Trace and a vehicle stolen from Cove Ridge Ct. The stolen vehicle was later found on fire on Sandy Ridge Parkway.
If you have information about any of theses incidents call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0060.
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.