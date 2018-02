RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Police are investigating an apparent shooting at Virginia Union University this afternoon.

VUU police and Richmond Police Department are on the scene.

One person was reportedly shot in the leg. Their condition is unknown at this time, however.

No arrests have been made by police.

Alert!! :: Richmond Police and VUU Police are investigating a shooting on or near campus. Update to follow. — Virginia Union (@VAUnion1865) February 14, 2018

