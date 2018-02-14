More than 100 firefighters respond to Nelson County structure fire

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An overnight fire in Nelson County required the help of more than 100 firefighters, officials say.

Nelson County Emergency Dispatch received the call for the fire around 10:30 p.m. at Turman Tye River Lumber Yard, where crews from Wintergreen, Amherst, Lovingston and Rockfish responded.

The fire started in one of the storage units and fully engulfed the unit when crews arrived on scene, WSET reported. It was contained and almost completely extinguished by 2:30 am.

Nelson County Emergency Services Coordinator Russell Gibson said no employees were at the scene when the fire was called in and no injuries were reported.

There is no word on what caused the fire, but a fire investigator from state patrol has been requested.

