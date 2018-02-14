Mayor Stoney visiting state universities to recruit teachers for Richmond Public Schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar M. Stoney plans to speak at various universities across the state to boost teacher recruitment for Richmond Public Schools. The mayor will visit the College of William and Mary on Thursday Feb 15. and Virginia Union University on Friday Feb 16. in order to encourage students and upcoming graduates to get involved with teaching in Richmond.

“We are visiting some of Virginia’s best colleges and universities to engage talented individuals who are aspiring to make a difference in the lives of children through education. These are the teachers we want in Richmond,” said Mayor Stoney.

Mayor Stoney understands the importance of quality teachers and their impact on students. “I would not be here today without my teachers. We want the children of Richmond to have access to the same quality educators who can lead them on a path to a bright future.”

Jason Kamras, the new Richmond Public Schools Superintendent, shares the mayor’s goals of teacher recruitment for Richmond Public Schools. “Recruiting and retaining the highest quality educators is one of the best ways to ensure our students are engaged in rich and rigorous learning in the classroom. During my first 100 days, I am committed to implementing strategies to attract teachers dedicated to making an impact in the lives of the students. I appreciate Mayor Stoney for recognizing this as a priority for the City of Richmond and commend him for partnering with us in this effort.”

Mayor Stoney has visited Virginia State University and Mary Washington University in the past, and plans on visiting George Mason university and James Madison University in the upcoming weeks.

