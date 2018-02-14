Man charged with murdering NC 3-year-old Mariah Woods indicted

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted Earl Kimrey, the boyfriend of Mariah Woods’ mother, for the 3-year-old girl’s murder.

Kimrey is facing charges of first-degree murder, felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, felony common law obstruction of justice, felony concealment of death, second-degree burglary, felony larceny, and felony possession of stolen property.

Kimrey, whose full name is Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, was initially charged on Dec. 2, 2017, with obstruction of justice, concealing an unattended death, possession of stolen goods, second-degree burglary and larceny after breaking and entering.

The theft charges are in connection to two dressers Kimrey was charged with stealing from a Jacksonville home the night of Mariah’s disappearance.

Then, on Jan. 24, he was charged with the abuse and murder of Mariah Woods.

The cause of death was determined to be chloroform toxicity, according to the medical examiner’s Office.

Kimrey has been in custody in the Onslow County Detention Center with no bond.

His next court appearance in Onslow County District Court is scheduled for Feb. 26.

