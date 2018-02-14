Major schedule changes coming for Chesterfield County Public Schools

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools set their 2018-19 calendar on Tuesday night, and some big changes are on the way. There will be 180 student days and students will begin classes on Sept. 4 until their final day on June 14. Winter break will be from Dec. 20-Jan. 1 and spring break is from April 1-5.

“The School Board appreciates the thousands of families and residents who provided input during the calendar adoption process,” School Board Chair John Erbach said. “While no calendar likely will ever be considered perfect, we believe we have adopted a schedule that will allow us to meet student academic needs while supporting our staff members’ needs for planning time and professional development.”

Chesterfield County also plans on changing the operating time for the 2018-2019 school year. These changes, agreed upon in 2016, are meant to align high school starting times with medically researched best practices involving proper sleeping patterns. The new operating times for the schools are listed below.

7:35 a.m.-2:05 p.m. : Middle schools (with the exception of Tomahawk Creek because of extremely long bus rides)

7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m. : Bensley, Bon Air, Crenshaw, Clover Hill, Jacobs Road and Wells elementary schools

8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. : All high schools, Tomahawk Creek Middle, and Alberta Smith, Chalkley, Grange Hall, Matoaca and Salem Church elementary schools

9:25 a.m.-3:55 p.m. : All remaining elementary schools

