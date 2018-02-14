Louisa County to host annual ‘Restaurant Week’

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Louisa County restaurants are gearing up for one of their biggest events of the year.

Louisa Restaurant Week will take place in the Louisa, Mineral, Zion Crossroads and Lake Anna areas from Friday, February 23 – Sunday, March 4.

According to Louisa County Parks, Recreation and Tourism, the ten day culinary experience will highlight the area’s locally-owned restaurants through promoting their signature dishes at affordable prices.

Restaurants are offering a variety of specials and discounts that include fixed-price lunch and dinner specials or half-priced appetizers and desserts with the purchase of an entrée.

Guests at participating restaurants will be eligible to win a gift card.

