Hopewell homes evacuated after “prank” explosives discovered

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) – Hopewell and Virginia State Police are investigating after a hoax explosive device was discovered at a retirement community in Hopewell Wednesday.

Officers were called to Cobblestone Drive just after 9:30 a.m. after a woman walking her dog found suspicious devices on the front lawn of a vacant home. Responding officers found three red devices, one with what appeared to be a timing device, marked with “high explosives” in writing.

Hopewell authorities called Virginia State Police for assistance. They eventually deemed the devices to be a prank.

At least eight homes had to be evacuated during the investigation. Police said the devices are being destroyed.

No injuries were reported and the incident remains under investigation.

