RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)–

Henrico County Public Schools is holding a hiring event Saturday, February 17th at Glen Allen High School starting at 9:30am.

They are looking for teachers in all content areas as well as counselors, librarians, psychologists, social workers, nurses, and bus drivers.

Walk-ins are welcome to attend the hiring event.

For more information, visit http://henricoschools.us/careers/.