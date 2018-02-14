Florida man arrested for child abuse after teen found chained to punching bag

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County man was arrested after a teenager was found chained to a punching bag in Land O’ Lakes.

Deputies were called to a home in Land O’ Lakes on Tuesday and found the 17-year-old boy chained at the ankle to a heavy punching bag that weighed approximately 150 pounds. Authorities say the boy also had signs of physical abuse.

Firefighters responding to the scene cut the chain and determined the teen did not need medical treatment.

Deputies later arrested 42-year-old Carlos Alvarez at a nearby park.

According to an arrest report, Alvarez hit the boy with a belt and punched him multiple times in the face and body.

Deputies say he had been doing it since Sunday when the teenager returned after running away.

Alvarez was charged with aggravated child abuse and taken to the Pasco County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Sheriff Chris Nocco is expected to release more information about the case on Wednesday afternoon.

