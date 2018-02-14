FDA issues new warning about pet food with salmonella

(WRIC) — The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning about several varieties of pet food tainted with salmonella., The FDA is investigating six complaints of illness and death in animals that have eaten the recalled products.

There have been four recalls of and multiple complaints associated with Darwin’s Natural and ZooLogics pet foods, manufactured by Arrow Reliance Inc., over the period from October 17, 2016, to February 10, 2018. In each instance, the company recalled these products after being alerted to positive findings of Salmonella and/or Listeria monocytogenes in samples of their raw pet food products.

In its most recent recall, on February 10, 2018, Arrow Reliance/Darwin’s Natural recalled ZooLogics Duck with Vegetable Meals for Dogs (Lot #41957) and ZooLogics Chicken with Vegetable Meals for Dogs (Lot #41567). The company states that it only sells its products online through direct-to-consumer sales.

Arrow Reliance/Darwin’s Natural has notified its customers directly of the recalls but has so far not issued any public notice announcing this or any of the previous recalls. Salmonella can make both people and animals sick.

