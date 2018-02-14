Children’s rompers recalled due to choking hazard

(WRIC) –Tea Collection has issued a recall for children’s rompers due to choking hazards.

The recall involves two styles of children’s rompers; the Vermilion rompers are red with white floral print, and the Shocking Fuchsia are maroon with a pink floral print. Both of these styles were sold on sizes 0-3 months and 18-24 months. The style number is printed on a tag sewn on the inside of the garment located in the waist area.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the snaps near the collar can detach. You should take the recalled rompers away from children immediately and contact Tea Living for a full refund at 866-374-8747 or at service@teacollection.com.

The rompers were sold at Nordstrom and various online boutique stores.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.