Woman with .55 percent BAC arrested on morning Taco Bell run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon woman whose BAC was nearly seven times the legal driving limit made a morning Taco Bell run on Tuesday, nearly hitting an elderly couple walking their 2 dogs before she was arrested for DUI.

Authorities say 39-year-old Diana Marie Wilcox drove into a ditch, backed out and hit more garbage cans on her way home from Taco Bell before witnesses stopped her from driving. Deputies later arrived on scene and arrested her.

Because of how drunk she was — her blood alcohol content was measured at 0.55 percent — Wilcox was transported to a local hospital. She’s being charged on driving with a suspended license, reckless driving and 2 counts of recklessly endangering another person. She was released, but she will appear in court after medical treatment is finished.

Deputies responded at 9:37 a.m. Wilcox’s vehicle was impounded and towed.

