Vigil held for 2 passengers killed in Henrico County wreck

Related Coverage Man charged in Henrico County crash that killed two passengers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A community came together Tuesday night to remember two people killed in a devastating crash last week.

The moving tribute was held for both Debra Eckhart and Rena Chhay, who were killed after their friend crashed while trying to speed away from police. The showing proved just how many people were hit by the tragedy.

“To see so many have come together during this event, to be there to show support it’s heartwarming,” a friend of one of the victim’s, Anthony Lomax, said. “It’s the greatest thing ever in a bad situation like this.”

Eckhart and Chhay were passengers in the Honda Accord being driven by Lewis Price, who police say sped off when officers tried making a traffic stop on Hungary Road, just west of Staples Mill. After speeding off, Price struck a Hyundai SUV that was attempting to turn left on Hungary Road from N. Lakefront Drive, and then plowed through a fence and hit another vehicle that was parked in a driveway.

Both passengers died at the scene.

“I do not know why God put this here, but I’m telling you … we live right there, we were here through everything.”

Friends who knew Eckhart and Chhay said the two were best friends who were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“He was just a young soul, just too quick to go,” Rena’s sister, Hannah Chhay said. “I’m not ready I don’t think I will ever be ready.”

A friend of Eckhart’s, Erica Thomas, added, “it’s really hard when you lose somebody you kind of feel alone, you don’t really know what to think, what to feel.”

Some shared tears and grieved together, offering touching memories of the two.

“She has this loud, happy just out there laugh, it’s just … puts a smile on anybody’s face,” Thomas said.

H. Chhay added, “he’s willing to do anything, everything you ask him to do.”

Funeral arrangements for Rena Chhay are set for Saturday at 2 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home. Eckhart’s are on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.