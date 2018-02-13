Valentine week night events sponsored by the Relationship Foundation of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)

If you’re looking for a fun night out to celebrate Valentine’s Day, but want to avoid the crowds on Wednesday, the Relationship Foundation of Virginia is hosting two events later this week.

The first is “VEIL-entine” at The Veil Brewing Company in Scotts Addition (1301 Roseneath Rd) this Thursday, February 15th, from 5-8pm. 15% of sales during that time go toward their relationship programs. The second is “Dance & Romance” at Rigby’s Jig on 5470 W. Broad Street Friday, February 16th, from 8-10pm.

There is a $30 fee for “Dance & Romance”, as drinks and dessert as well as the dance studio are included. Registration is required for this event.

To register, visit www.RFVA.org.