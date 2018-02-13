TSA shows media new checkpoint procedures at Richmond Int’l Airport

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — TSA officials were at Richmond International Airport Tuesday showing members of the media the new check point procedures that will be implemented nationwide.

The new procedures require travelers to place all personal electronic devices larger than a cell phone in bins for X-ray screening.

They are designed to address the current terror threat by raising the baseline of the aviation security.

