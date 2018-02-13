TSA issues new checkpoint procedures at RIC

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — Transportation Safety Adminitration (TSA) officials were at Richmond International Airport Tuesday explaining its new stronger screening procedures for carry-on items nationwide.

The new procedures require travelers to place all personal electronic devices larger than a cell phone in bins for X-ray screening. Examples of personal electronic items that should be removed from carry-on bags include laptops, tablets, e-readers and cameras.

Due to an increased threat to aviation security, Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly announced in late June new security requirements for nearly 280 airports in more than 100 countries.

As new procedures are phased in, TSA officers will begin to ask travelers to remove electronics larger than a cell phone from their carry-on bags and place them in a bin with nothing on top or below, similar to how laptops have been screened for years. This simple step helps TSA officers obtain a clearer X-ray image by uncluttering carry-on bags, thus allowing for a clearer X-ray image for the TSA officers.

It is possible that passengers may experience more bag checks through extensive testing. TSA identified ways to improve screening procedures with quicker and more targeted measures to clear the bags. Travelers are encouraged to organize their carry-on bags and keep them uncluttered to ease the screening process and keep the lines moving.There are no changes to what travelers can bring through the checkpoint; food and liquid items that comply with the 3-1-1 liquids rule, electronics, and books continue to be allowed in carry-on bags.

The stronger security measures do not apply to passengers enrolled in TSA Pre✓® who are using TSA Pre✓® lanes. The program allows TSA to focus resources on passengers who may pose a high risk to security while providing expedited screening to those travelers who have been identified as low-risk, trusted travelers.

