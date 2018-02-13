Spotsylvania man arrested after 10-mile chase; marijuana, open liquor bottles found in vehicle

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is facing multiple charges after leading deputies on a 10-mile chase through rural Spotsylvania County over the weekend.

Coby Alan Henry, 31, of Spotsylvania, was taken into custody shortly before midnight on Saturday, February 10 and charged with eluding, possession of marijuana, drinking while driving and driving on a suspended license.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. to the area of Morris Road and Jefferson Davis Highway for reports of a reckless driver. When a deputy spotted a green Volkswagen being driven in an erratic manner, the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop by the driver sped off.

The driver, who was later identified as Henry, then led the deputy on a 10-mile chase through the rural roads of Spotsylvania County before a mechanical failure forced the vehicle to a stop.

Deputies located marijuana and open liquor bottles inside Henry’s vehicle. He was transported to Rappahannock Regional Jail where he is being held on $1,500 bond.

