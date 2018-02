RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The power has been restored to hundreds of Dominion Energy customers following a car crash in South Richmond Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Westower Drive near Huntland Road.

Police told 8News a car struck a power pole. The pole then snapped and some of the power lines fell into a yard.

At one point, more than 600 customers were without power.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.