Mayor Stoney reacts to Meal tax vote increase

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney was all smiles Tuesday morning, just hours after Richmond City Council approved the meals tax increase.

“I’m excited and I’m happy,” said Stoney. “This has been probably the most consequential vote on public education we’ve had in the city in a number of decades.”

City Council voted 7-2 Monday night to increase the meals tax 1.5 percent, going from 6 to 7-percent July 1. Almost an hour and a half of public comment was given Monday night; some in support of the increase while others spoke in opposition, but Stoney says the vote was a win for the children.

“What you saw last night was a demonstration not only of the administration of the city, but a city that values its children.”

Stoney greeted students at George Mason Elementary School Tuesday morning, which is one of the schools that will benefit from the tax increase. Stoney says the tax is necessary because the General Assembly has not stepped up.

“We should not wait around on the General Assembly,” said Stoney. “They have not provided us with the sort of funding neccessary to tackle these issues in a number of years. The city has more than stepped up.”

Although the tax increase has been passed, officials with Richmond City Public Schools know their is still work to be done.

“I think this was just an incredibly important first step,” said Richmond Public School Superintendent Jason Kamras. “We have a lot more to do. We’re going to need to raise more revenue to take care of all of our schools.”

Chris A. Hilbert, City Council President, released a statement promising to repeal the tax if any of the money does not go to Richmond City Public Schools.

