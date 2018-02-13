Man shot, killed inside Orange County laundromat

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Orange County authorities have a suspect in custody after a man was shot and killed inside a local laundry facility.

Sheriff’s Office officials said a 24-year-old male was shot and killed inside the Wendell’s Place Laundromat on Constitution Highway Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to the laundromat around 9:30 a.m. after a 9-1-1 call saying someone had been shot. A person authorities are calling the shooter turned himself in a short time later. That person is being questioned by investigators.

Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified by the Sheriff’s Office. Stay with 8News for updates.

