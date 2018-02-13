Louisa County teacher to attempt 24-hour run

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Kate Fletcher teaches 11th grade English at Louisa County High School, but next month students, staff and community members will take notice of what she does outside of the classroom.

On Thursday, March 29th, Fletcher will begin running at the school’s outdoor track at 8:30 a.m. She does not plan to stop until the next day at 8:30 a.m.

The 24-hour effort is part of the school’s annual Lion Pride run, a fundraiser for the school’s Lion Pride Scholarship Fund and the school’s newspaper class.

Fletcher first came up with the idea for this fundraiser in 2016 after the new Louisa County High School opened its doors. It replaced the previous school building which had been destroyed by the 2011 magnitude 5.8 earthquake centered in Mineral.

Last year Fletcher, who regularly runs the Richmond Marathon and has qualified for the Boston Marathon several times, ran 50 miles in about nine hours for Lion Pride.

The fundraiser overall brought in $5,600 to help develop the school’s academic programs, scholarships and curriculum.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.