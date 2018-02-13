Henrico to offer free workshop on preparing a yard for spring

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Department of Community Revitalization will present a free workshop Saturday, March 3 on maintaining and repairing a wood deck and preparing a yard for spring.

Experts will offer tips for creating a sustainable lawn and keeping shrubs and other plantings healthy.

The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the Community Room at the Eastern Henrico Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road. Exhibits, hands-on demonstrations and refreshments will be included.

The session will conclude a workshop series that began in October to help residents maintain and improve their homes. For information, call (804) 501-7640 or go to henrico.us/revit.

