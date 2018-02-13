Henrico man sentenced to 4 years for stealing identity of dead child

RICHMOND, Va. — A Henrico man was sentenced today to 4 years for stealing the identity of a deceased child, stealing over $33,000 and unlawfully purchasing a firearm. Shawn D. Gover, 47, changed his name to Aaron Garth Roberts, who was born in 1974, but died as child.

In March 2016, Gover used the personal information of Roberts to apply for the position of Director of Finance for the Independence Golf Club in Powhatan. In this position, Gover had access and control of financial records, the operating checkbook and the corporate credit card. As a result, Gover stole approximately $33,557 from Independence Golf Club from the fall of 2016 to the summer of 2017.

On Nov. 13, 2016, Gover also used Roberts’ information to purchase a Sig Sauer .45 semiautomatic pistol. Gover had previously been convicted of felony Grand Theft, which prohibited Gover from legally purchasing a firearm.

