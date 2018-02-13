Former Negro League catcher to visit Chesterfield Library

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Library will host former Negro League Baseball player Edward Hudson on Saturday, February 17, at 11:15 a.m. at the North Courthouse Road Library.

Hudson played catcher for the Kansas City Monarchs and the Detroit Stars. He’ll discuss his career as a player and the historical significance of Negro League baseball as part of the county’s Black History Month observances.

Admission to Hudson’s talk is free.

The North Courthouse Road Library is located at 325 Courthouse Rd, Richmond, VA 23236.

Hudson’s program will follow “Jackie Robinson”, a theater presentation about the first African American to play Major League Baseball.

For more information, visit library.chesterfield.gov or call 804-751-CCPL.

