Chesterfield teen among finalists in DMV license plate contest

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Judges from across the state selected the top eight license plate design concepts that are moving forward in the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ (DMV) Take Action Against Distraction License Plate Design Contest.

One of those finalist is L.C.Bird High School student Nick Short. His design slogan reads “Is it really worth it.” Each of the eight district finalists will receive $300 courtesy of AAA Mid-Atlantic, sponsor of the Take Action Against Distraction License Plate Contest.

Nearly 200 students submitted designs, and there were some wonderful and creative concepts,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “But in the end, these eight designs rose to the top in each district. However, even more important than the designs is the awareness this contest is creating about the issue of distracted driving. The public is taking an active role in battling this issue.”

DMV will take the eight design concepts and modify them for use on a Virginia license plate. The public will choose the design it thinks best depicts an anti-distracted driving message through an online vote.

Public voting begins February 20, 2018, and will run through March 20, 2018.

For more information about the Take Action Against Distraction License Plate Design Contest, including how to vote and resources on distracted driving, click here.

