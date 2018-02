CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are seeking assistance in identifying a woman who they say robbed a bank on Feb. 9.

Police say the crime happened at The Bank of Southside of Virginia on W. Hundred Road.

If you recognize this woman, you are asked to call 804-748-1251 or leave an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com/699 for Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers.

