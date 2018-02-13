Chesterfield library highlights Fredrick Douglass for Black History Month

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — (WRIC) The Chesterfield County Public Library is hosting a pair of Black History Month programs to highlight the life and accomplishments of Frederick Douglass, from his time as a slave, to his rise as an orator and abolitionist.

Nathan M. Richardson (seen above) will reenact Frederick Douglass’ life during the program, Frederick Douglass, on Monday, Feb. 19, 1-2 p.m., at the Ettrick-Matoaca Library.

Richardson will also perform as Douglass in The Life of Frederick Douglas, on Monday, Feb. 19 from 6-7 p.m. at the Bon Air Library.

Registration for both programs begins Feb. 5.

Richardson is a published author, poet and story teller. For the past few years he has traveled around the country delivering portrayals of Douglas, as part of The Frederick Douglass Speaking Tour.

The programs are part of a series of events commemorating Black History Month. For more information and to register, visit library.chesterfield.gov or call (804) 751-CCPL.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.