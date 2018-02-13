Burning law takes effect February 15

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Municipalities across Virginia are reminding residents that the Commonwealth’s 4 p.m. burning law goes into effect on Thursday, February 15.

The law remains in effect until Monday, April 30. Approved burning may take place between 4 p.m. and 12:00 midnight only.

According to the Virginia Department of Forestry (DOF), the law prohibits open air burning before the hours of 4 p.m. daily if your fire is in or within 300 feet of the woodland, brushland or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials.

This ban applies to all open burning, including campfires.

The DOF says the 4 p.m. burning law is an effective tool in the prevention of forest fires. Debris burning continues to be the leading cause of forest fires in Virginia.

Illegal burning may result in criminal misdemeanor charges with penalties up to one year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

