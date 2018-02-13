American Shaun White wins gold medal in men’s halfpipe

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Snowboarding star Shaun White is a three-time Olympic champion.

The American threw down a spectacular final run in men’s halfpipe to slip by Japan’s Ayumu Hirano. White’s score of 97.75 was a touch better than Hiramo’s 95.25.

The gold medal is the 100th overall gold for the United States in the Winter Olympics, and White is the first American male to win gold at three separate Winter Games.

Australia’s Scotty James took bronze.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.