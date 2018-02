PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Search and rescue crews are responding to help a person who fell at the Hogsback area on Mt. Hood on Tuesday morning.

7 other people are reportedly stranded. The person reportedly fell at least 700 feet.

The person’s condition is unknown. Crews from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office are assisting.

