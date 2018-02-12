VIDEO: 4 suspects sought in East End robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives are trying to identify the suspects in a robbery from early Sunday morning.

Police say that just after midnight, a male reported that four unknown males approached him as he was walking in the 1700 block of Carver Street near Mechanicsville Turnpike.

The four males assaulted him and robbed him of cash, police say. The suspects then continued walking eastbound along Carver Street.

There were no injuries reported.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the identity of these suspects to call First Precinct Detective B. Taylor at (804) 646-0689 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at www.7801000.com. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

