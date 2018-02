HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor trailer crash has closed southbound Chamberlayne Road (Route 301) near Richfood Road.

This is also near the Interstate 295 exit.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says traffic is getting by on the right shoulder.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route to avoid delays.

