Tractor trailer crash closes Route 301 south near I-295 in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor trailer crash has closed a portion of Chamberlayne Road (Route 301) near Richfood Road early Monday morning.

This is also near the Interstate 295 exit.

Cont. @HanoverSheriff IS on scene and has been for at least 3 hours. pic.twitter.com/u7TEFqbf8F — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) February 12, 2018

The Virginia Department of Transportation initially said traffic was only getting by on the right shoulder. But as of 6:30 a.m., the right lane is now open but the left lane remains closed for crash cleanup. The ramp from I-295 south to Rt. 301 south (Exit 41B) is also now closed.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route to avoid delays.

The driver of the tractor trailer, which was hauling frozen food, is expected to be OK.

Stay with 8News for updates.

