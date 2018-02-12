Richmond Spiders’ Golf setup for successful 2018 season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Spiders men’s and women’s golf teams have made a name for themselves. From once being the hunter, to now, the hunted, men’s coach Adam Decker and women’s coach Ali Wright have set up the Spiders as the top contenders in the conference. The men are coming off of a first-place finish in the Atlantic 10 and the women are 2017 Patriot League Champs.

Currently, the Spiders are participating in the Mobile Intercolligiate Tournament held in Alabama. Through the first round of play, Richmond is for 9th at the event. The Second round play will resume in the morning and the final round will be played Tuesday afternoon. For the latest updates on the tournament, click here.

