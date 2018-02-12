Richmond School Board considering name change for J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — School board members in Richmond are considering changing the names of one city school currently named after a Confederate general.

An RPS spokesperson told 8News school officials have been discussing the process for changing the name of J.E.B. Stuart Elementary and will share its plans with the public soon to ensure their input is considered.

“It is important that our schools are reflective of and represent a positive, all-inclusive learning environment for all students — this includes the name of the school,” the spokesperson said in a statement to 8News.

This development comes on the heels of Petersburg City Schools voting unanimously last week to change the name of three schools named after Confederate leaders.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.