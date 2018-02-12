Richmond police officer charged with sexually assaulting a minor

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An officer with the Richmond Police Department has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Richard L. Davidson, 47, was arrested last Friday, February 9, and charged with taking indecent liberties by custodian. Police said the victim is known to Davidson.

Davidson has been a member of the Richmond Police Department since January of 2011. He has been placed on administrative leave without pay.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

